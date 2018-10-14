March 11, 1918 - October 13, 2018

Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at 11 AM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton, MN, for Mary L. Oyler-Steinbrecher who passed away peacefully at the Elim Home on Saturday, October 13, 2018. Burial will be in Manhattan, MT, on Saturday, October 20, 2018.

Mary Lana Beck-Steinbrecher was born on March 11, 1918, in Missoula, MT, to the late Michael and Nina (Reiter) Beck. She attended school in Missoula, MT. She listened to the Gospel and chose to follow Jesus in her earlier teen years and continued throughout her life.

Mary married Ivan H. Oyler in Manhattan, MT, on June 28, 1941. They lived and worked on a ranch northeast of Manhattan while raising their six children. Ivan passed away on February 23, 1989. On July 7, 1993, she married Albert Steinbrecher of Princeton, MN, where they have since resided. Al passed away in June 2013.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Louise Oyler of AZ, and Sue Nelson of MT; her sons, Larry (Karen) Oyler of Manhattan, MT, and Nelson Oyler of Manhattan, MT; stepdaughter, Joyce Kimbler of Fridley, MN; son-in-law, Bob Erlandson; grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Ivan and Albert; daughters, Lucy Erlandson and Ruth Ashmore; sons-in-law, Dave Ashmore and Norman Nelson; stepson-in-law, John Kimbler; and brother, Jim Beck. Mary loved those in her meeting and especially the children.

A special thank you to Elim Home staff, nurses, and aides who took such good care of Mary and kept her laughing. She loved you all! Thanks to Fairview Hospice who were so kind and caring, she especially enjoyed the music. Thanks also to Marlene Hellman who visited Mary and called Sue so they could talk.