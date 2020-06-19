Mary “Kay” Caron, 80, Sauk Rapids

September 23, 1939 - June 19, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Mary “Kay” Caron age 80, who died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Community in Sauk Rapids. Burial will be in the MN State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. Those attending the mass service must wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Please book your spot for mass or view the service live streamed at www.rspcatholic.com.

A visitation of family and friends will be from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring.

Kay was born on September 23, 1939 in Minneapolis, MN to Thomas Jr and Leon Laura (Flannery) Frazier. She married Harold “Butch” Caron on June 26, 1965 in Minneapolis, MN. Kay held several jobs before working many years with the United States Department of Agricultural.

She is survived by her husband, Harold “Butch”; son, Jim (Molly) Caron; siblings, Nancy Creger, David (Mary) Frazier, Janet (Bill) O’Hanlon, Jean Lovdal; 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Joe Caron (1/27/69 – 3/23/15); and her brother, Thomas Frazier III.