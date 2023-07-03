Mary Jo Waddell, 71, Foley

February 11, 1952 - June 29, 2023

attachment-Mary Jo Waddell loading...

Mary Waddell, age 71, of Foley, died unexpectedly Thursday.

A memorial service will be held from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Foley Funeral Home with prayers starting at 7:30. A private burial is planned for a later date.

Mary Waddell was born February 11, 1952 in St. Cloud, MN to the late Raphael and Catherine (Templin) Wiltgen. She was #6 of 12 children and a fraternal twin to her sister Marjorie (Marge). She graduated from Foley High School in 1969. She married Walter Waddell on June 10, 1970 and divorced in 2009. Mary moved to Mesa, AZ and lived there until 2021 when she decided to move back to MN. She settled in Foley to be closer to her family and resided there until her passing.

Mary worked as a receptionist at the medical clinic in Royalton and as a Home Health Aide in Little Falls, MN. She was a passionate caretaker and treated her clients as though they were her own family. She loved family gatherings, soaking up any time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, watching her “programs”, gardening, painting, fishing, caring for her beloved pets, listening to music and watching the birds outside her apartment window.

She is survived by her good friend Jack Broda; daughters and son, Brenda (Scott) Bollig, Pierz; Stacey (Dylan) Metz, Pierz; Jason (Sara Derichs) Waddell, Albany; 6 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Jackie (Darell) Guggenberger, Foley; Catherine (David) Herbst, Foley; Gerianne Johnson, St. Cloud; Nora Wiltgen, Sedona AZ; Steve (Lori) Wiltgen, Secona, SC; Karen (Joe) Alvord, Johnson City, TN and David (Carol) Wiltgen, Foley.

She is preceded in death by her father Raphael, son Eric, sisters Judy and Marjorie (Marge), mother Catherine (Kate), and brothers Richard (Rick) and Mike (Willie).