Mary Jo (Gottwalt) Loscheider, 90, Pierz

September 14, 1929 - April 2, 2020

Mary Jo (Gottwalt) Loscheider, 90-year-old resident of Pierz died April 2, 2020 at the Harmony House in Pierz.

Private Blessings and prayers were held, Mass of Christian Burial will be held once current restrictions are lifted.

Mary Jo Gottwalt was born September 14, 1929 in Pierz Minnesota to the late Louis and Marie (Eisenschenk) Gottwalt. She attended school in Pierz, MN until the eighth grade. She attended St. Francis High School in Little Falls, graduating with the class of 1947. After high school, Mary Jo attended St. Cloud Business College for a few years. Mary Jo completed her schooling and began working for Northern States Power for one year. She then went to work for First National Bank in Little Falls where she worked for two years. She was united in marriage to Alfred “Al” Loscheider on September 4, 1950 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz. The couple made their home 12 miles north of Pierz. Mary Jo and Al attended Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding, MN. She was an active member of the parish. She was the organist for 10 years, parish gardener for several years and was a member of the Rosary Sodality. Mary Jo loved traveling, especially to Alaska, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France and all 50 states. She enjoyed sewing, reading, flower gardening, fishing, deer hunting, playing horseshoes, wood working and bowling, with her high game being a 256. Mary Jo treasured her time with her children and grandchildren.

Mary Jo is survived by her husband, Al Loscheider of Pierz; children, Marilyn Crotty-Powers of Plymouth, Ruth Ann Low of Grand Rapids, MI, Michael (Terri) Loscheider of Waconia, Robert (Mary) Loscheider of Sartell; siblings, Louis (Eileen) Gottwalt, Virginia Haines, Margaret Murphy, Ed (Terri) Gottwalt, Lynn (Richard) Sakry, Kathleen (Gerald) Weiss; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mikki Gottwalt, Lorene Loscheider, Nick (Bernice) Loscheider, Richard (Sue) Loscheider, Helen Kroll; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Virgil Gottwalt.