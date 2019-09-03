Mary Jane Salzer, 79, Willmar (formerly of Cold Spring)

July 8, 1940 - August 30, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Mary Jane Salzer age 79, who died Friday, August 30, 2019 at Carris Health Care Center & Therapy Suites in Willmar, surrounded by her loving family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 11:00 – 1:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the St. Boniface Church Narthex.

Mary Jane was born on July 8, 1940 in St. Joseph, MN to Alois and Clara (Schutz) Salzer. She enjoyed competing in Special Olympics, bowling, dancing, knitting, bird watching, old time music and taking long walks. Mary Jane will be missed for the joy she brought to her family and her love of the simple things in life.

She is survived by her siblings, Andy (Harriet), Theresa (Clyde) Merritt, Rita (Harold) Phillipp. Annella (Chris) Hunter, Doreen (Al) Kern, Marge (Clay) Boulton, Sally (Darrell) Boulton, Joe (Donna), Dots (Dave) Eichers, Karen (Whitey) Geislinger; sister-in-law, Lee Salzer, many nieces and nephews and her extended family at her group home in Willmar.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Harold and her sister-in-law, Raychel Salzer.