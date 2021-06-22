Mary Jane Grow, 83, Foley

December 6, 1937 - June 20, 2021

Mary Jane Grow age 83 of Foley, passed away June 20, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral Services will be 11:30 AM, Friday, June 25, 2021 at St. John's Catholic Church, Foley. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:30 AM at the church on Friday. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Mary Jane Grow was born December 6, 1937 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to William Sr. and Gladys (Bauerly) Kotsmith. She graduated from Foley High School in 1955 and attended the College of St. Benedict. She married Jerome Grow on September 14, 1957 at St. John's Catholic Church. Mary Jane was devoted to daily prayer and had a special love of the Rosary. She volunteered at St. John's Catholic Grade School, was a past member of the school board and taught religion classes for over 20 years. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and doing craft work and making and donating rosaries. In her later years she enjoyed golfing. Mary Jane will be remembered for her cooking and baking and her love of family. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers. Memorials are preferred to: Poor Clares Monastery or the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls.

She is survived by her children: Pam (John) Wolter, Saint Charles; Joseph (Karen), Foley; Steve (Lynn), Sartell; Deb (Paul) Ruszat, St. Cloud; Richard (Christina) Cloquet; Cathy (Pete) Skwira, Gilman, 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren as well as brothers and sisters: Bill Kotsmith, Oak Park; Kay Lee (Jim Anderson) Auers, Cross Lake; Sally Borgert, Sauk Rapids; Terry (Sharon), Foley and Ginger (Buzz) Weisser of Blaine. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jerome and sister and brother-in-law, Sheila and Paul Garceau, sister-in-law, Joanie Kotsmith and brother-in-laws, Jim Auers and Bob Borgert.