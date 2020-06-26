Mary Etta Wittgraf, 81, Sartell

February 16, 1939 - June 25, 2020

Mary Etta Wittgraf, age 81, passed away Thursday, June 25 at Chateau Waters in Sartell, Minnesota. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids. Memorial services will be at a later date at a location to be determined, in order to allow family and friends to travel.

Mary Etta Lundahl was born February 16, 1939 in Fairmont, Minnesota to Eugene and Celia (Fulton) Lundahl. She married Jon Wittgraf on August 18, 1961 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. Etta worked as a substitute teacher, piano teacher, and homemaker, raising their two kind and gentle sons, Mike and Rick. Life took the family around Minnesota: Morgan, Bloomington, Paynesville, New Ulm. After retirement, she and Jon lived for 30 years on Horseshoe Lake in Richmond, wintering in Harlingen, Texas. They made the difficult decision to leave the lake three years ago for a move to Sartell, Minnesota. Etta was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud.

Etta was definitely the health-conscious half of the Jon and Etta duo of characters. She was an avid golfer in her younger years, and focused her lifestyle on nutrition and exercise. While constantly moving, walking, or jogging in place, she would encourage everyone around her to do the same. She is likely making a name for herself in Heaven already, by interviewing each angel and finding out about their diet and whether or not they are first or second born. Her family is sure that since her death, there will be no more sugar in heaven, and that she has advised the Heavenly administration that sugar should never have been created in the first place.

Etta loved people, especially children, and made friends easily, chatting with anyone and everyone, no matter where she was or what she was doing. Her active lifestyle was a constant force throughout her day. She loved her garden, and spent countless hours weeding, watering, transplanting, and hoeing. If she visited your house, she would eventually find something to clean, fix or recycle. Etta loved swimming and being on the lake. She was even known to pinch a penny or two.

Etta had a special relationship her two granddaughters, Solveig and Inga. She loved playing in the garden and sandbox with them. She sent countless letters to Inga that all began with the greeting, “Happy Day” or “Merry Days”. They ended frequent and loving phone conversations with the promise to send angels to each other.

Etta’s faith in God was very strong. She sent daily prayers and angels to her loved ones. She let God guide her in her daily living, her goals and aspirations, her relationships with friends, her family, and her concern for the well-being of everyone. She was so happy to have received so many prayers and thoughts during her last days and beyond. Now she is our angel, watching over all of us, and she will be missed.

Survivors include her husband, Jon, of Sartell, Minnesota; sons Michael (Pieper Bloomquist) of Grand Forks, North Dakota and Richard (Andrea Ikola) of Portland, Oregon; sister Ann (James) Taylor of Vero Beach, Florida; and grandchildren Solveig Bloomquist and Inga Wittgraf. Mary Etta was preceded in death by her parents.