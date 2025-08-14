April 3, 1942 - August 13, 2025

Graveside services will be 11AM Monday, August 18, 2025 at North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud for Mary Ellen Roehl, 83 of St. Cloud who died Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at Edenbrook Care Center in St. Cloud. Pastor Stephanie Christoffels will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services on Monday at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Mary Ellen (Anderson) Roehl was born April 3, 1942 to Clarence M & Alice (Stob) Anderson in St. Cloud. Mary Ellen was baptized and confirmed at Glendorado Lutheran Church in Glendorado. Mary Ellen attended country school near Foley until their family farm burned down in 1953. The family then moved to Princeton and Mary Ellen graduated from Princeton High School in 1960. Mary Ellen attended St. Cloud State University and received an AAS degree. Mary Ellen married Joseph Roehl in 1966 and one child, Patti Jo (Roehl) Haag was born of this marriage. Mary Ellen and Joseph later divorced in 1973. Mary Ellen held numerous administrative and other clerical positions. Mary Ellen was a natural and phenomenal musician, playing as a church organist and pianist for many years. Mary Ellen also played accordion. Mary Ellen was a gifted musician, she could play by ear, and she wrote and composed some of her own music.

Mary Ellen is survived by her daughter, Patti Jo (Roehl) Haag, and her husband Daniel of Vergas, grandson, Kurt Haag of Colorado Springs, CO, granddaughter, Kristin Haag of Fargo, ND, sister, Elsie (Richard) Larson of Machias, ME, sister, Ruth Wold of Sauk Rapids, brother, Kenneth (Joan Enerson) Anderson of Springfield, VA, sister, Lois Zabeti of St. Cloud, and niece, Tammy Wold of Sauk Rapids.

She is preceded in death by her parents.