Mary Ellen (Kasner) Dietman, 89, Rice

September 6, 1930 - January 27, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Mary’s Cathedral Lower Church in St. Cloud for Mary Ellen (Kasner) Dietman, age 89 of Rice who passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at her home. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday and after 9:00 a.m. Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Mary Ellen was born September 6, 1930 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to John Edward and Estelle I. (Willing) Kasner. She was the 5th child of 5 children born to John & Estelle. Mary Ellen attended Holy Angels Grade School and Cathedral High School. She attended one year at St. Benedict’s College. Her father taught her bookkeeping. Mary Ellen married Donald M. Dietman at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud on September 25, 1950. They adopted two children.

Mary Ellen was very active in Daughters of Isabella and a very active member of St. Mary’s Cathedral Parish as a Eucharistic Minister and spent countless hours volunteering at church and many years of giving to the Sisters of the Poor Clare Monastery. She also was known for giving time to the Meals on Wheels program. She was a member of Christian Mothers and also served on the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women.

She loved her “bridge” card group with her longtime friends. Mary Ellen was an accomplished pianist and she had a love for gardening and knitting. She cared for her aging mother. Mary Ellen passed away at the home of her son and his family, after living there since her diagnosis of Alzheimer’s.

Mary Ellen is survived by her son, Thomas L. (Jane) Dietman of Rice; sister, Dorothy A. Chamberlain of Faribault; five grandchildren, Matthew T.

Dietman, Kathryn R. Dietman, Sarah Hobbs, Stephanie Yunker and Andrew Yunker; and three great-grandchildren.

Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, John and Estelle Kasner; her husband, Donald “Donnie” Dietman; daughter, Mary Pat Yunker; sisters, Lucille Pettijohn and Marguerite Hewitt; and brother, Edward Kasner.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the Sisters of the Poor Clare Monastery.

A special thank you to CentraCare Hospice, especially RN Anna.