Mary Elizabeth McCabe, 64, Sartell

April 12, 1960 - February 1, 2025

attachment-Mary McCabe loading...

Celebration of Life will be at a later date for Mary Elizabeth McCabe of Sartell, MN who passed away on February 1, 2025 at age 64 after putting up a valiant fight against breast cancer and its complications. Arrangements were entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Mary was born on April 12, 1960 in Sheboygan, WI. She was a school psychologist and special education coordinator for the Benton Stearns Education District for 32 years. She served schools in the Holdingford, Foley and Rocori school districts. She also was a member of the Sartell-St. Stephen ISD school board for 12 years.

Education was very important to Mary, as was spending time with her family. She also enjoyed reading, traveling and watching British detective shows. Family and friends will remember Mary for her honesty, work ethic, integrity, compassion, dry sense of humor and love of children.

Mary was preceded in death by her father, Robert McCabe and her sister-in-law Pamela Garrett McCabe. She is survived by her mother, Donna, and her siblings Patrick (Melanie), Michael (Amy), Kathleen and Robert (Florence) as well as her nephew Patrick, niece Margot Buswell, niece Jamie Hinojos and their families.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary’s name to Sartell-St. Stephen ISD, the American Cancer Society or Quiet Oaks Hospice House.