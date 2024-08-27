Mary C. Truska Swenson, 70, Clear Lake

March 15, 1954 - August 20, 2024

A Celebration of Life will be 2:00-6:00 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Mary Swenson, age 70, who passed away peacefully Tuesday at her home, with her husband by her side.

Mary, an avid Chicago Bears fan, was born March 15, 1954 in Waukegan, IL to Zigmus and Geraldine (Burba) Truska. She married Stephen Swenson on October 13, 1979 at St. Bartholomew Church in Waukegan, IL. Mary was a teacher for over 20 years and was the owner of Antiques And… in St. Cloud for 11 years. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, playing board games, time on the lake, and spending time with family. Mary was kind, witty, and had a great sense of humor. She loved animals and especially Old English Sheep Dogs.

Mary is survived by her husband, Stephen of Clear Lake; son and daughter, Samuel (Holly) Swenson of Minneapolis and Sarah (Matt) Tornow of St. Cloud; and grandchildren, Sören, Ida, and Piper. She was preceded in death by her parents.