Mary Boser, 82, Hillman

January 11, 1943 - June 21, 2025

Mary L. Boer, 82 year old resident of Hillman, MN, passed away on Saturday, June 21 at Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia, MN.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, July 11 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church Bull Dog Lake with Father Eli Geiske and Father Jerry Shick officiating.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service. There will be a Rosary said at 9:15 A.M. if friends and family would like to pray.

The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

A full and complete notice will follow.