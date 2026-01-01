June 8, 1928 - December 27, 2025

Mary (Betty) was born 6/8/1928 in Mankato, MN, she went to Loyola high school and went on to graduate from St. Francis school of nursing in 1949. Betty worked as a nurse her entire career and specialized as a psychiatric nurse for the VA.

Mary (Betty) loved a good book, playing cards with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a lifelong gardener, a dedicated volunteer, and a fanatical Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Mary (Betty) was known for being a strong willed and independent woman with a sharp wit, love of pets (cats in particular), and unwavering love of family. Her favorite moments were sharing a gorgeous FL sunset with family, chatting around the card table with family and friends and boat rides.

Betty is predeceased by: Joseph and Stella Ziegler (parents), Jim Schorn (husband), Cal Liss (husband) Don Ziegler (brother), Helen Dale (sister), Margaret Schmid (sister), Ken Ziegler (brother) Tim Schorn (son).

Betty is survived by her children, Mary (Tina) Zormeier, Terry Schorn [Bonnie], Les Schorn [Sue], Mark Schorn [Lynn], Chris Schorn [Sue], Mary Beth (Bets) Hennessy, Mary Ann (Annie) Schorn Rhoda [Tom Rhoda], Peggy Schorn and David Schorn. 14 Grandchildren, and 17 Great Grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. June 5, 2026, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN. The visitation will be from 9:00-10:45 a.m. in the church narthex.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Tri County Humane Society.

Mom’s legacy of laughter and love will forever echo in our hearts.