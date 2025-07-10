May 9, 1951 - July 4, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Mary MacDonell Belisle, 74, of St. Cloud who died Friday, July 4, 2025 at the Good Shepherd Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Jeremy Ploof will officiate, and entombment will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Tuesday at the church gathering space in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Mary was born May 9, 1951 in Dallas, TX to Alan & Roberta (Bradley) MacDonell. She graduated from the College of St. Benedict in 1973 and married Mark Belisle on June 23, 1973 in Grand Rapids. She has lived in St. Cloud since 1985 and worked as a copy writer for over 25 years, including several years through her own business, Wording for You. She taught theater at Itasca Community College for four years, directing and touring plays for children. She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce, and Business Network International. She was an accomplished musician (guitar) and singer, and for many years was involved in prayer groups and Eucharistic Adoration. She enjoyed working on family genealogy, reading, traveling to bed and breakfasts with her husband, but most of all watching a good movie with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Mark of St. Cloud and children Jeanette Hamilton of St. Cloud; Nate Belisle (Arsema) of Puerto Angel, Mexico; Carolyn Belisle of St. Cloud; and Colin Belisle (Ron) of San Francisco; grandchildren Erin Belisle (Adam Kriegsies); Piper Hamilton (Sebastian); and Rowan Hamilton; and great-granddaughter Brynn Rose Kriegsies. She is also survived by her siblings Peggy (James) Armstrong, Cass MacDonell, Maureen MacDonell, Tim MacDonell (Grace), and Diana MacDonell (Mike).

Special thanks to the entire staff at Good Shepherd and CentraCare Hospice for their kindness and professionalism.

Memorials are preferred to Catholic Charities.