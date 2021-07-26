Mary Anne Maile, 93, Avon

October 13, 1927 - July 23, 2021

Mary Anne Maile, age 93, of Avon, passed away at home peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Friday, July 23, 2021. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial celebrating her life will follow at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes, Avon.

Mary was born on October 13, 1927 to Alois and Rose (Elfering) Tomsche. She is one of three sisters and one brother. She went to Albany Parochial School and received her high school GED. In 1951 she married Joseph Friedl and moved to a farm in Freeport. They joyously welcomed five children into their lives. Joseph passed in 1974. She later married Victor Maile in 1986. Mary enjoyed flowers and gardening. She loved to travel all around the world, including Alaska and Europe. She was a religious teacher at Immaculate Conception in New Munich and St. Benedict’s in Avon. She enjoyed time with her family and grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her husband, Victor; children, Thomas Friedl of Avon, Bob Friedl of St. Cloud, James Friedl of Avon, Jane (Tim) Juetten of Willmar, Karen Friedl-Schmid (Tom) of Alaska; step sons, Mike (Lisa) Maile of Wisconsin and Jim (Mary-Jo) Maile of Illinois; 7 grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; 3 sisters and 1 brother.

A sincere thank you to Centra-Care Hospice for their kind and outstanding care.