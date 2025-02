March 28, 1944 - February 11, 2025

Mary Ann Stumpf 80 year old resident of Lester Prairie formerly of Royalton, passed away on Tuesday, February 11 at her daughter’s home.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, February 22 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday at the church.

The burial will be held in parish cemetery.

A luncheon will follow in the church basement.