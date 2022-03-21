Mary Ann Petron, 74, St. Cloud

September 29, 1947 - March 18, 2022

attachment-Mary Petron loading...

Celebration of Life will be at a later date for Mary Ann Petron, age 74, who passed away Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Mary Ann was born September 29, 1947 in Vermillion, SD to Leo & Lois Mary (Hyink) Lemmer and was adopted by Marvin Teigland. She married Wayne Behrendt July 7, 1964 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Cloud and they later divorced. Mary Ann then married Thomas J. Petron on April 28, 1984 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. She grew up in Sioux Falls, SD and moved to St. Cloud in 1961. Mary Ann worked as a LPN at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center for 39 years, retiring in 2019. She also sold Avon and Tupperware Products. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Sauk Rapids VFW Post #6992 Auxiliary, Waite Park American Legion Post #428 Auxiliary, Moose Lodge, and a former member and past president of St. Cloud Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #622 Auxiliary. Mary Ann enjoyed Bingo, solitaire, Sudoku, reading, pool league, bowling league and plants. She was caring and enjoyed her family especially her six children.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 37 years, Tom of St. Cloud; daughters and sons, Janine Behrendt of St. Cloud, Melissa (Keith) Christen of Albany, Tracy (Francis) Huiras of Sartell, John (Shawn) Behrendt of Rice and Russ Behrendt of Bloomington; son-in-law, Jim Morse of Hugo; brothers and sisters, John (Sharon) Hyink of Algona, IA, Kathy (Mel) Bopp of Marion, IA, Clifford (Alice) Teigland of Champlain, Sharon (Martin) Kettner of St. Augusta, Jim Teigland of St. Cloud and Rick (Kim) Teigland of St. Cloud; 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Lisa Morse; and grandson, Thomas Christen.