Mary Ann Molick, 76, St. Cloud

July 18, 1944 - February 11, 2021

Mary Ann Molick, age 76, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home on Thursday, February 11, 2021. At Mary Ann’s request, no services will be held due to COVID 19.

Mary Ann was born July 18, 1944 in Biwabik to Emil & Elsie (Waris) Johnson. She lived in Britt prior to moving to St. Cloud 18 months ago. Mary Ann enjoyed traveling, especially to Las Vegas to gamble and attend the races at the Las Vegas Speedway. She also enjoyed playing games on her ipad, keeping in contact with friends and family on facebook, and spending time with her kids, grandkids and great grandkids. Mary Ann was a giving and selfless woman.

Survivors include her children, Jay Anderson (Jennifer Kehoe) of Alborn, MN, Shari Emerson of St. Cloud, MN, and Jamie Peterson of Britt, MN; sister, Kathy (Dale) Mostad of Leonidas, MN; grandchildren, Lindsey (Adam), Jennifer, Erin and Kristoffer; and great grandchildren, Amelia, Alex and Wyatt. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Gene Anderson, Ray Peterson and Jerry Molick; son, Ray Anderson; brothers and sisters, Bill, Stanley, Tom, Betty Kleimo and Joyce Hersh.

A special thank you to CentraCare Hospice especially her nurse, Stephanie and massage therapist, Brenda.