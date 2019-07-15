Mary Ann Grow, 82, Foley

July 17, 1936 - July 11, 2019

Mary Ann Grow, age 82 of Foley, passed away July 11, 2019 at the Foley Nursing Center. A Memorial Mass will be 10:30 AM, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, July 16th at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to the service at church on Wednesday. Parish Prayers will be at 6:30 PM at the funeral home on Tuesday. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Mary Ann Grow was born July 17, 1936 in Foley to Anthony and Frieda (Beiderman) Brunn. She graduated from Foley High School in 1954 and married Willard Grow on September 6, 1955 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. She worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company as a switchboard operator for several years. She also worked at the Benton County Court House from 1972-82 and was presently an election judge. Mary Ann was a life long resident of Foley where she raised her family and was very active in her community. She will be fondly remembered as a Mary Kay cosmetic saleswomen. She was also an American Legion Auxiliary member; volunteered for Foley Area CARE; a member of the Morning Glories, and the 500 card club. She enjoyed her flower garden and volunteered as a education assistant for the Foley School District. Mary Ann mostly enjoyed spending time with her family and adored her grandchildren. She was a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the Christian Mother's at St. John's Catholic Church where she was a life member.

Survivors include her sons and daughter; Michael, Foley; Mark, Phoenix, AZ and Lori (Brent) Helgeson of Clear Lake as well as 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren and brothers and sister: Don (Lucille) Brunn, Foley; Norman, New Brighton and Theresa Graham of Crystal. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Willard, son, Rick; step-son, Larry and daughters-in-law; Kathy and Cyndy and brothers and sister: Robert, Lawrence, Harold, Ray, Helen Wegman and George and Edward.