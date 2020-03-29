Mary Ann Birr, 83, St. Cloud

October 2, 1936 - March 26, 2020

Mary Ann Birr, age 83 of St. Cloud died Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Mary was born October 2, 1936 in St. Martin to Mathias & Rose (Hoppe) Garding. She married Rueben P. Birr on March 3, 1962 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna. Mary raised her three boys and later worked outside the home, at Stearns Manufacturing, Fingerhut and the Holiday Inn. She is a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. In her spare time Mary loved spending time with her friends and family playing cards and games. She was a loving grandma to her grandkids and great grandkids. She was the rock of the family and always made sure everyone was taken care of. Mary always had a strong Catholic Faith and spent time at the Poor Clare Sisters in Sauk Rapids and volunteered at church in the funeral lunch committee. She also enjoyed crocheting and embroidering, baking and attending Lenten fish fry’s with her family and friends.

Survivors include her sons, James J. (Tracey) Birr of St. Joseph; Leon M. Birr of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Scott (Megan), Calvin, Courtney, Cassondra, and Alexander, great grandchildren, Halle, Stella, and Reese. She is also survived by her sister, Dolores Zierden of Sauk Rapids.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Rueben in 1998, son Barry “Skip” and siblings, Veronica, Julietta, Celestine, Marcellus, and Eileen.

Private family Internment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls and a memorial Mass will take place at a later date after restrictions have been removed at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

Special thank you to the wonderful nursing staffs at the St. Cloud Hospital, Centracare Hospice and Quiet Oaks Hospice.