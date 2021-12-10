Mary “Aggie” A. Gronsberg, 86, Richmond

April 19, 1935 - December 4, 2021

Mary "Aggie" A. Gronsberg (Chelte), age 86, of Richmond passed away on Saturday December 4, 2021. She was born on Good Friday, April 19, 1935 to Shikery and Nettie (Elias) Chelte in N.E. Minneapolis, where she spent her early years. She was married to Oliver “Olly” M. Gronsberg on May 27, 1954, in Sioux Falls, S.D. They lived and worked in Minneapolis until moving to their forever home on Browns Lake in 1975. It is here, where she most enjoyed having parties with her friends and family.

Mary was a proud member of Assumption Catholic Church, Eden Valley American Legion Post 381 Auxiliary, the Eden Valley Sportsmen's Club, and Browns Lake Association. Her other enjoyments were knitting, cooking, playing bingo, gardening, fishing, working outdoors, playing cards (especially poker), and winning at pull tabs.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Olly, after 44 years of marriage, both of her parents, 5 brothers, and 3 sisters. She is survived by members of her step-family, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, good friends and great neighbors.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date with burial to follow.