Mary Aboukhalife, 85, St. Cloud

April 8, 1940 - May 13, 2025

attachment-Mary Aboukhalife loading...

A Mass celebrating the life of Mary Khalil Aboukhalife, age 85, of St. Cloud, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at St. Peter’s Church in St. Cloud, with visitation one hour prior at 10:00 a.m.

Mary passed away peacefully in her home with her family by her side on May 13, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of resilient strength, kindness, and deep love for her family and friends.

Mary was born on April 8, 1940, in Beit Chabab, Lebanon, to Khalil Aboukhalife and Karimé Semaan. On August 23, 1964, Mary married René Chediac in Lebanon, beginning a loving partnership that would last for 60 years. Together, they moved to Kindia, Guinea, in West Africa, where they welcomed their ﬁrst child, a daughter, Jamile “Trez” “Joujou” Chediac. The family later settled in Conakry, Guinea, where their son, Bichara “Bicha” Chediac, was born. In 2004, Mary and René moved to Minnesota in the United States to live with their daughter, Jamile, and granddaughter, Rita-Marie.

Mary enjoyed her life as a homemaker and was a skilled seamstress. She had a passion for food and cooking and dedicated much of her time volunteering with Catholic Charities, her church, and at her granddaughter’s school. Mary loved gardening and tending to ﬂowers, and she treasured traveling to visit family and friends in other countries. But above all, her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Her gentle spirit and strength left a lasting impression on everyone who knew her. She will be remembered for her kindness, wisdom, and the unwavering support and love she oﬀered to those around her. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.

Mary is survived by her husband, René of St. Cloud; her two children: Jamile “Trez” of St. Cloud, and Bichara “Bicha” and his wife, Dayana Chediac, of Conakry; her three grandchildren: Rita-Marie Chediac of St. Cloud, Maelys Chediac of Conakry, and Alana Chediac of Conakry; her sister, Victoria Boukhalife of Toronto, Canada; her brothers, Sami Boukhalife of Taalabaya, Lebanon, and Naim Boukhalife of Ottawa, Canada; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Karimé; her father, Khalil; her brothers, Elias Boukhalife, Georges Boukhalife, and Sassine Boukhalife; and her sisters, Alice Quoidbach and Isabelle Gemayel.

A special heartfelt thank you to the staﬀ at CentraCare Hospice, Home Instead, SPOT Rehab, Jessica Fudali, and all other friends for their compassionate care, help, and support.