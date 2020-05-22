Mary A. Vogt-Patton, 76, Sauk Rapids

November 10, 1943 - May 21, 2020

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mary A. Vogt-Patton, age 76, who passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at her home. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls.

Mary was born November 10, 1943 in St. Cloud to Fredrich & Crescense (Terhaar) Vogt. She married Jerry Patton on September 4, 1984 at the Stearns County Courthouse. Mary lived her entire life in the St. Cloud area and worked as an inspector for Fingerhut for over 40 years. She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud and a lifetime member of Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992 Auxiliary. She participated in the Foster Grandparent Program through Catholic Charities for 10 years and also volunteered at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center Chapel. Mary enjoyed boating, camping, animals, motorcycling, and decorating for Christmas. She was loving, good hearted, and was kind to everyone she met. Mary had a strong faith.

Mary is survived by her husband, Jerry of Sauk Rapids; son, Dale (Jennifer) Vogt of Sauk Rapids; brother and sister, Gary Vogt of St. Peter and Carol (Larry) Engele of St. Joseph; and grandchildren, Meagan Andert (Dan Schwartz) of St. Cloud, Dylan Vogt (Megan Schultz) of Sauk Rapids and Shane Andert of Sauk Rapids. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gerald Vogt; sister, Bernetta Sendy; and three infant siblings.