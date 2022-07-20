Marvin N. Jungels, 71, Cold Spring

February 5, 1951 - July 17, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Church of St. Nicholas, St. Nicholas, MN for Marvin N. Jungels age 71, who died Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday morning from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the church.

Marv was born on February 5, 1951, in Richmond, MN to Walter and Katherine (Ruegemer) Jungels. He married Linda Hoffmann on Oct 1, 1977, in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Winsted, MN. Marv was a carpenter all his life and remodeled many homes. He enjoyed camping, playing cards, driving his golf cart, and visiting his neighbors. Marv was a member of the St. Nicholas Men’s Society and a past parish council member.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; siblings, Rita Schwartz, Walter (Joyce) Jungels; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Mildred, Cletus, Esther, Harold, Patsy and Stanley.