Marvin “Marv” O. Kruchten, 83, Becker

April 19, 1938 - July 17, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be 5-7 P.M. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Marvin “Marv” O. Kruchten, age 83 who passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at The Gardens at Foley. A Prayer Service will be at 6:15 P.M. at the funeral home in Becker.

Marv was born April 19, 1938 in Rockville to Peter and Marcella (Becker) Kruchten. He grew up on the family farm in rural St. Cloud. Marv married Sandra Hansen on April 30, 1960 in St. Cloud, they lived most of their married life in Palmer and Becker. He was an avid baseball player and enjoyed watching baseball. Marv also enjoyed playing cards, telling stories, cutting wood, being outdoors, hunting, the casino, golfing, fishing, but most importantly spending time with his family. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren and had a special nickname for all of them. He will be missed for his stories, his strong-willed attitude, being a great role model, and especially being a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

Survivors include his wife, Sandy of 61 years; children, Bob (Tammy) Kruchten of Becker, Sherry (Emery) Cox of Becker, Daryl (Kris) Kruchten of Clear Lake, and Julie Sell of Clear Lake; 15 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; brother, Virgil (Carol) Kruchten of St. Cloud; sisters-in-law, Helen and Gloria; brothers-in-law, Wayne (Gaye) Hansen and David (Shirley) Hansen. Marv is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Lorraine Haus, Ethel Leither, Elmer, Roger and Leroy Kruchten.