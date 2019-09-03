Marvin Leo Hansen, 73, Cold Spring

October 11, 1945 - September 2, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Marvin Leo Hansen age 73, who died Monday, September 2, at Assumption Home surrounded by his family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 6 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue Saturday morning from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Marvin was born on October 11, 1945 in Jacobs Prairie, MN to Ben and Loretta (Lardy) Hansen. He married Donna Faber on June 26, 1971 in the St. Nicholas Catholic Church in St. Nicholas. Marvin served in the Army from 1968-1970 as a cook and then worked for the Cold Spring Granite Company for 37 years. He enjoyed cards, gardening, hunting and making horseradish. Marvin was a member of the Cold Spring American Legion and St. Boniface Parish.

He is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Ben (Dede), Randy (Andrea), Brian (Jess), Lori (Mike) Froehle; grandchildren, Reedyn, Braylee, Chase, Ambree, Tryg, Braken, Abbi; siblings, Kathleen Rothstein, Alfred (Cordi), Ralph (Dorothy), Edwin (Delrose), Elmer (Joanne), Evelyn (Donald) Faber, Paul (Katie), Ruth (George) Kremer, Linda (Harold) Schutz, Doris (Lloyd) Faber, Irene (Don) Daniels, Doreen (Gary) Pirkl.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Jaxon Froehle; siblings, Bernice Hansen and Norbert Hansen.