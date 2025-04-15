Marvin L. Merdan, 71, Sauk Rapids

June 2, 1953 - April 10, 2025

Marvin Leo Merdan, age 71, of Sauk Rapids, MN passed away on Thursday, April 10th at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A Memorial Gathering celebrating Marvin’s life will be from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Thursday, April 17th, 2025 at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Marvin was born June 2nd, 1953 in St. Joe, MN to Michael and Martha Merdan. He started driving truck for Blank Farm Equipment then drove poultry truck for Golden Plump for 20 years and more recently drove dump truck for Hanson Paving. He loved watching WWF wrestling, playing Santa for local businesses and detailing his vehicles. His greatest joy came from taking pride in his work.

Survivors include his children, Nikki (Jon) Holm of Becker, MN; Shawna (Rick Paggen) Merdan of St. Stephen, MN; and Trista Merdan of St. Cloud, MN; five sisters Marlene (Glenn) Momma of Vacaville, CA; Margie (Ben) VanHeel of Echo, MN; Myra (Mike) Lukaswicz of Greenwald, MN; Michelle (Stephen) Black of Bristol, TN; Marsha (Mike) Blonigen of Albany, MN; and brother Melvin (Kristi) Merdan of Sartell, MN; ten grandchildren and one great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Marilyn Merdan and Millie Keller.