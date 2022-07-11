Marvin J. Miller, 72, St. Cloud

May 5, 1950 - July 8, 2022

attachment-Marvin Miller loading...

Memorial services celebrating the life of Marvin J. Miller, age 72, of St. Cloud will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Reverend Virgil Helmin will officiate. Visitation will continue until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Marvin passed away unexpectantly at the St. Cloud Hospital on July 8, 2022. Marvin was born on May 5, 1950 in Akron, Iowa to Morris and Helen Miller. He grew up in the Foley area and graduated from Foley HS in 1968. He obtained his Bachelor's Degree from SCSU in 1973. After college he entered the Army serving as a Sergeant. In 1978 he went to nursing school and received his R.N. Degree working in Health Services for Buffalo Hospital and St. Cloud Reformatory. In 1986 he went back to school graduating with a CRNA degree from MPLS School of Anesthesia in 1989. He worked many years at the St. Cloud Hospital. Marvin was a gentle soul who loved his 3 sons immensely. One of his greatest pastimes was working in his garden and sharing the fruits of his labor with whoever he could.

Marvin is survived by his 3 sons, Matt, Jake and Sam, along with his former wife in which he was married to for 30 years. He is also survived by two brothers, Mark and Mike all from St. Cloud and several nieces and nephews.

Private burial services will be held at Camp Ripley.