Martha M. “Marty” Stock, 96, Sartell

January 27, 1927 - March 24, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Martha M. “Marty” Stock, 96, of Sartell will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Marty passed away peacefully with family by her side on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the church.

Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, Sartell.

Marty was born on January 27, 1927 in St. Cloud to the late Joseph and Ida (Theisen) Bovy. She married Elmer F. Stock on September 14, 1946 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Cloud. They lived and farmed in St. Wendel Township, Stearns County for 34 years, moving to Sartell in 1989. Marty was a loving and devoted wife and mother, raising five children. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish, the Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Unit #428 Auxiliary. Marty was an active volunteer with the St. Cloud Hospital and the Salvation Army.

Marty enjoyed gardening, square dancing and playing cards (especially 500).

She is survived by her children, Shirley Traeger of St. Cloud, Pam Phillippi of St. Stephen, Don (Jean) of St. Joseph, Doug (Mary) of St. Joseph, Dan of St. Cloud; 13 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 10 great great grandchildren; and brother, Alvin Bovy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer in 2001; sons-in-law, Gene Traeger and Pat Phillippi; brothers, Roman, Urban, Leo, Joseph and Edward; and sisters, Esther Meyer, Leona Geisel and Viola Loesch.

A special thank you to Good Shepherd Community and Moments Hospice.