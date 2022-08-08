Martha M. Fasen, 96, Sartell and formerly of Eden Prairie

January 10, 1926 - August 3, 2022

attachment-Martha Fasen loading...

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Martha M. Fasen, 96 of Sartell and formerly of Eden Prairie will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 8, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Martha passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at the Country Manor Sartell Campus. Interment will take place at the parish cemetery in Sartell.

Visitation will by one hour prior to the services on Monday at the St. Francis Xavier Gathering Space in Sartell.

Martha was born January 10, 1926 in Richmond, Minnesota to Rudolph and Bertha (Behnen) Rolfes. She married Arthur R. Fasen on June 21, 1948 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Farming. They resided in Spring Valley, MN, Sioux Falls, SD, and Sartell prior to settling in Eden Prairie in 1964. She was employed by the Eden Prairie School District in Food Service for many years. Martha and Art returned to Sartell in May of 2018 residing at the Country Manor Villas. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish and formerly of St. Hubert’s Parish in Chanhassen and was active in PROP (People Reaching Out to People) in Eden Prairie.

Martha is survived by her children, Jean (Harold) Davison of Rochester, Ken (Beth) of Colorado Springs, CO, Anita (Scott) Case of Princeton; six grandchildren, Kurt Davison, Lisa (Ken) Wilson, Dan (Tanya) Davison, Becky, Alex and Ryan Case; two great grandchildren, Lydia and Renee Wilson; siblings, Andrew, Therese Backes, Irene Schmidt and Leora Burg.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Art; siblings, Raymond Rolfes and Alma Lieser.

A special thank you to the Country Manor and the St. Cloud Hospital for their exceptional care.