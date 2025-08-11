Jury Convicts Homeless Man in Fatal St. Cloud Stabbing

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County jury has found a homeless man guilty of murdering another man last March.

The jury has convicted 25-year-old Marquis Fisher on one count of 2nd-degree murder and one count of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He'll be sentenced on October 30th.

Fisher was accused of stabbing 36-year-old Shane Brunner with a large hunting knife, killing him.

According to the criminal complaint, Fisher and Brunner of St. Cloud were at a home in the 600 block of 12th Avenue North throughout the day on March 13th. That evening, St. Cloud Police officers arrived to find Brunner bleeding profusely from a stab wound to his lower back.

A witness told officers that Brunner and Fisher got into a fight. The witness said he saw Fisher with a large buck knife, but didn't see the actual stabbing. The witness said he stopped the fight by grabbing the knife and headbutting Fisher.

Brunner was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery. He died the following morning.

