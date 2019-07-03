Marliss H. Skogen, 87, Princeton

April 28, 1932 - June 26, 2019

Marliss H. (Sutton) Skogen passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019.

Visitation will be on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 4:00–7:00 pm (6:00 pm Music & Memories) at

Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, 205 S. Rum River Drive, Princeton, MN - 763-389-1131. Memorial Service will be on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11:00 am at Bethany Lutheran Church, 801 S. 6th St., Princeton, MN with Pastor Lawson officiating. Burial will be on Saturday, July 13, 2019, later in the afternoon at Morningside Memorial Gardens in Coon Rapids, MN.

Marliss was born at home on April 28, 1932, to Walter and Hazel (Preston) Wendt. Her mother Hazel Cora (35 years) passed the day Marliss and twin sister Marlene were born. Sisters, Dolores (Dickie) and the twins were lovingly cared for by their Auntie Laura, Auntie Marie, and Uncle Archie. Their father Walter was remarried to Lucille Heaton. The three sisters then joined Walter and Lucille. The family continued to grow with the addition of sisters, Marilyn, Roberta (Bobbie), and brother, Walter, Jr. (Butch).

Marliss grew up in St. Cloud where they spent many nights of dancing and roller skating. Marliss moved to Anoka where she met Wade Sutton at Bill’s Roller Rink. Marliss and Wade were married in 1954, and raised their four children in Anoka. In the summer the family would move to their cabin on Lake George. They enjoyed swimming, skiing, and lots of fishing. Marliss was a great mom and baker, she made the best caramel rolls and would time them coming out of the oven just as her children were getting home from school.

Wade passed away suddenly in 1976 at the age of 52. Her sister, Dickie, was by her side to help her get through this difficult time. A few years later Marliss found love again and married Kermit Skogen and enjoyed many years on the farm in Princeton, MN.

Marliss loved quilting and sewing with friends at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, reading good books, and watching all the Minnesota sports teams. Marliss was a wonderful artist. Marliss and Kermit had a fun time creating wood pieces. Kermit would cut and sand the wood, and Marliss would paint and finish. They would then participate in local craft shows.

Later in life Kermit and Marliss spent many warm winters in Alamo, Texas. After Kermit passed away in 2006, Marliss moved back to St. Cloud and then eventually back to Anoka.

Marliss was a very generous and compassionate person. She loved her family and friends.

She would often say “I am so blessed.” She felt this way even though she was experiencing hardship and declining health. She felt blessed because of her family and friends who loved her and mostly because they loved each other. We, her family, are truly the blessed ones to have had this dear woman in our lives.

Marliss is survived by her children, Randy (Kathy) Sutton, Terri (Ken) Wagner, Bruce (Becky) Sutton, and Mike (Corrine) Sutton; step-children, Roger (Yvonne) Skogen, Diane (Harvey) Kuklok, Greg (Jeanine) Skogen, Terry Skogen, and Lars Skogen; grandchildren, Corrine (Mike), Michelle (Shannon), Johanna (Kyle), Jeff, Jessica, Anna, Aaron (Rachel), Ethan, Carissa, John, Matt, Eric (Ashley), Kyle (Naomi), Ben (Tracey), Sam, and Jon (Julie); great-grandchildren, Alethia, Jacob, Aimee, Hanna, and Aiden; siblings, Dickie (Jim) Garbarini, Marilyn (Hilary) Tadych, Bobbie Prose, and Butch (Diane) Wendt; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Wade Sutton and Kermit Skogen; grandson, Nate Skogen; daughter-in-law, Vera Skogen; sister, Marlene Priebe; brother-in-law, Marlow Priebe; and brother-in-law, Les Prose.

Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association.