May 10, 1941 - September 9, 2025

Graveside Service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 13, 2025 at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sauk Rapids for Marlene A. Schueller, age 84, who passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and visitation will be from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Marlene was born May 10, 1941 in St. Cloud to Alex and Marcella (Meemken) Meller. She married Robert Schueller on July 7,1969 in St. Cloud. Marlene was a homemaker who lived in the Sauk Rapids area most of her life. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was involved in Christian Mothers. She enjoyed working on craft projects, coloring, putting together puzzles and reading a good book. Marlene was always grateful for the little and big things in her life, she was a sweet, kind and loving woman.

Marlene is survived by her children, Greg Schueller of St. Cloud, Jill (Robert) Curtis of Winona; daughter in law, Julie Schueller of Richmond; grandchildren, Brandon, Ben, Joshua and Jarret.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert on December 1, 2020; infant daughter, Debbie and twin sister, Marie Blommer.