Marlene P. Golden, 88, Princeton

August 17, 1936 - January 15, 2025

Marlene Pearl Golden, age 88 of Princeton, MN, passed away on January 15, 2025, at Sterling Pointe Senior Living in Princeton. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Sidney, NE.

Marlene was born to Einar and Dorothy (Nolte) Larson on August 17, 1936, in Whittier, CA. She graduated from Whittier High School and then worked as an executive secretary. Marlene met her husband, Orvin “Duane” Golden, while volunteering at the USO. They married on June 27, 1957. They moved to Sidney, NE, and later to North Platte, NE, where they raised their three children. Marlene enjoyed crocheting, reading, collecting teddy bears, pins, and buttons, and she loved animals. She actively volunteered and supported many organizations. Family was very important to Marlene, and she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Marlene is survived by her children, Tim (Darla) Golden of North Platte, NE and Teri (Mark) Struthers of Zimmerman, MN; daughter-in-law, Julie Golden of North Platte, NE; seven grandchildren, Shoshannah (Nathan) Stoddard, Benjamin (Amanda) Struthers, Amanda (Chris) Burton, Einar Golden, Cheryl (Ryan) Morgan, Tyson Golden, and Tia (Sebastian) Brugger; 13 great-grandchildren; nephew, Tom Durham of Boise, ID; and niece, Kathleen Miller of Bozeman, MT; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duane; son, Ted; infant daughter, Dorothy; and sisters, Lois Parsons and Leona Durham.