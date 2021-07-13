Marlene M. Trunk, 85, Princeton

July 15, 1935 - July 7, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Foreston, MN, for Marlene M. Trunk, 85, of Princeton, who passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 7, 2021. Rev. Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Visitation will be 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton, and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. Burial will take place at St. Edward’s Cemetery, following services.

Margaret Marlene Roehl was born to Simon and Elizabeth (Lentsch) Roehl on July 15, 1935, in St. Paul. After graduating from St. Paul Johnson High School, she met her sweetheart, David Ernest Trunk, and they were married on April 25, 1959, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Little Canada. They built their home together in the Princeton area and were blessed with seven children.

Marlene was an amazing homemaker and took care of her family. She enjoyed baking bread, tending to the farm, and mowing the grass. She was a master gardener and enjoyed canning and freezing food for her family. Marlene was known for her love of golden retrievers, her dedication as a 4-H leader for over 40 years, her role as a Religious Ed teacher, and her time spent as a dairy promoter. She walked strongly in her faith as a member of the St. Louis Catholic Parish for many years. Above all else, Marlene will be remembered as a confident, outspoken, and wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her.

Marlene is survived by her husband of 62 years, David Trunk; children, John (Debbie) Trunk of Princeton, Mary (Scott) Broady of White Bear Lake, Daniel (Kristi) Trunk of Sundance, WY, Teresa (Tom) Weber of St. Anna, Kathleen (Ron) Lindberg of Long Siding, Rosemary (Nick) Fairbanks of Hugo, and Anthony (Kimberly Paxton) Trunk of Princeton; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and brother, James (Joanne) Roehl of Maplewood.

She is preceded in death by her parents; grandson, David; and daughter-in-law, Mary “Twink.”