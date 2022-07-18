Marlene M. Pomerenke, 74, St. Joseph

July 2, 1948 – July 12, 2022

Marlene Mary Pomerenke, age 74, St. Joseph, MN, formerly of Parkers Prairie, MN, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Marlene’s life will be held Friday, July 22, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. William’s Catholic Church, Parkers Prairie, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Marlene was born July 2, 1948 in Browerville, MN to John H. and Ida A. (Huewe) Michels. She was extremely intelligent which was noticed by her 2nd grade teacher who promoted her directly from 2nd grade to 4th grade, skipping the 3rd grade. She went on to graduate in 1965 from Long Prairie High School. After graduation, she started working at Fingerhut in the secretarial pool and quickly became the head of the typing pool.

Marlene met the love of her life, Eric Pomerenke, at the Clarissa Ballroom and they were married 2 years later on May 11, 1968 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Long Prairie, MN. Following their marriage, they lived on their farm in rural Parkers Prairie where they raised their 4 children.

Marlene was a member of St. William’s Catholic Church, Parkers Prairie, MN where she enjoyed teaching Catechism, volunteering and bible studies. She was a devoted and loving wife and mother always putting her family first. She was an amazing, hard-working farm wife always helping wherever needed with driving tractor, assisting with the animals as well as other farm chores and always had a good meal on the table.

Marlene had a love of all animals, especially her dogs and chickens. She enjoyed gardening, baking, reading, crocheting blankets for all her children and grandchildren, cross-stich and above all, being a Mom and Grandma. She was blessed with 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandson whom she loved dearly. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids from rocking them to sleep, to reading with them, having slumber parties at home with them, watching her favorite game shows, playing card and board games with them and making homemade rhubarb jelly and bread for them to enjoy.

Survivors include her loving husband of 54 years, Eric Pomerenke of St. Joseph, MN; children, Kate (Sean) Holt of St. Cloud, MN; Jen Odegaard of Hoffman, MN; Deb (Brad Johnson) Thomas of Greenfield, MN; and Scott Pomerenke of St. Joseph, MN; sister Marge Schultz of Madison, MN; eight grandchildren, and one great grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter-in-law Rita Pomerenke, brother Al Michels and sister Luella Jalbert.