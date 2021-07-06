Marlene J. Thielen, 83, St. Cloud

October 3, 1937 - July 3, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Marlene J. Thielen, age 83, who went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Visitation will be an hour and a half prior to the service at the church. Christian Mothers will be praying the rosary at 10:30 A.M. prior to the service on Wednesday. Rev. Scott Pagatchnik will be officiating and burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Minden Township.

Marlene was born October 3, 1937 in St. Cloud to Bernard and Helen (Stein) Junglen. She married Brennan Thielen on October 12, 1957. Marlene spent most of her life living in St. Cloud and being a homemaker. She enjoyed her time most in adoration and was a devoted Catholic who was a member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church. Marlene volunteered for funeral lunches, was a member of the Christian Mothers, Serrans Club, and being a Eucharistic Minister. Marlene was very proud of her family and cherished spending time with all of them, especially her grandchildren and great-grandson. She enjoyed family holidays, joking, roller skating, and always having cookies and coffee for her guest. Marlene was full of joy and life. She will be missed for her contagious laugh, hard work ethic, loving presence, genuine heart, and most importantly, the love she shared for her family.

Survivors Include her children, Julie (Chad) Roste of Sauk Rapids, Jason (Racheal) Thielen of Sauk Rapids, Janel (Randy) Dorn of Sauk Rapids, and Jayme (Connie) Thielen of St. Cloud; siblings, Jim Junglen of Colorado, Carol Ann (Jack) Iten of Le Sueur, and Roger (Sue) Junglen of Andover; grandchildren, Ashley, John, Kimberly, Victoria, Michael, Carmody, David, Conrad, Brennan, Robert, Nicholas, and Maleah; great-grandson, Andy. Marlene is preceeded in death by her husband, Brennan; parents; and brother, Don Junglen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Augustine’s Catholic Church for their building improvement project at staugs.com.