Marlen H. Kuglin, 86, Cold Spring and formerly Eden Prairie

October 26, 1935 - May 11, 2022

attachment-Marlen Kuglin loading...

A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN for Marlen H. Kuglin, age 86, who died March 11, 2022, at Assumption Home.

Family and Friends may gather one hour prior to the service at Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN.

Marlen was born in Danube, MN to Edwin and Mabel (Pfeiffer) Kuglin. He married Jean Wise May 24, 1958, in Hopkins, MN. Marlen served in the U.S. Army.

Marlen was a business owner working with appliances, heating, and air conditioning. Later he worked for Thermo King training technicians, which he thoroughly enjoyed. Marlen liked gardening, fishing, hunting, spending time with his family, traveling with Jean, sitting with his dog, Lexi and making other people happy.

Survivors include his wife, Jean; children, Todd (Debbie), Brenda (Shawn) Vierzba, Lisa (Scott) Koch, Bruce (Amber); brothers, Arvin and Norman (Raylyn); 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Marlen was preceded in death by his parents; brother, ElRoy; sister-in-law, Sally Kuglin.

Marlen and his cousin Delaino Schafer were best friends and did everything together. Ironically, they both died the same morning.