November 10, 1933 - July 16, 2026

Via Dougherty Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hibbing Via Dougherty Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hibbing

William “Bill” Radovich, 92, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2026, surrounded by family.

Born in 1933 in Hibbing, Minnesota, Bill grew up on the family farm with his six siblings and carried the values of hard work, loyalty, and friendship throughout his life. A 1953 graduate of Hibbing High School, he was proud to have played on the basketball team that finished second in the Minnesota State Tournament.

Bill married Patricia (Pat) Hall, and together they raised their children—Janelle, Mike, and Debbie—in St. Cloud. Before beginning his career, he served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. After returning home, he and his brother Leroy enrolled at St. Cloud State University on a dare—a decision that would shape the rest of Bill’s life. Both brothers graduated, and Bill began his career as an elementary school teacher and principal in the St. Cloud school district. He later earned his master’s degree in education, paving the way for a distinguished career at St. Cloud State University, where he served for many years as Vice President of Administrative Affairs.

His influence at SCSU was significant. Bill played a key role in bringing Herb Brooks to campus and helping establish Division I hockey, working closely with state leaders to secure funding for what became the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. His contributions and dedication to St. Cloud State hockey also resulted in his induction into the St. Cloud State University Hall of Fame in 2017—an honor he deeply cherished.

After retiring in 1992, Bill and Pat enjoyed many years in Nisswa, MN surrounded by their children and grandchildren and wintered in Lake Havasu, AZ for over 20 years. They later returned to St. Cloud and most recently moved to Blaine, MN to be closer to family.

Bill will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, mentor, and friend. He led by example, worked hard, supported his community, and remained a proud champion of SCSU—Go Huskies.

He is survived by his wife, Pat; children Janelle, Mike (Michelle), and Debbie (Brian Woolsey); grandchildren Kalan, Daniel, Mason, Sam, Ellie, Rowena, and McKenna; great‑grandchild Jace; brothers Jack and Richard; sister Maryann; and many extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers George, Leroy, and Geary.

A visitation on Saturday, August 1, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. will be followed by a short service starting at 11:00 a.m at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. A luncheon will follow services beginning at 12:00 p.m. at Sportsmen’s Restaurant & Taverna, Hibbing. A casual celebration of life will also be held in St. Cloud at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Bill’s family asks that you honor his memory by supporting a charity meaningful to you or by donating to the William and Patricia Radovich Family Hockey Scholarship at St. Cloud State University. When using the link below, simply add a note indicating “William and Patricia Radovich Scholarship.”

https://www.stcloudstate.edu/advancement/make-a-gift/online-giving.aspx