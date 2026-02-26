October 10, 1959 - February 22, 2026

Mark Raymond Steinke, age 66 of Zimmerman, MN, passed away on February 22, 2026, surrounded by family at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2026, from 11:00 AM-3:00 PM at the Station 1 Event Center, 26140 136th St. NW, Zimmerman.

Mark was born to Melvern and Shirley (Zeroth) Steinke on October 10, 1959, in Princeton. He married Laurie Swanson on August 12, 1989, in Zimmerman. Mark worked for UPA/Great River Energy for 40 years. He raced at local tracks for over 20 years with multiple track championships at Princeton Speedway and North Central Motor Speedway. Mark enjoyed hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling, NASCAR, and Johnny Cash. He also enjoyed traveling and spending time at the cabin with family and friends.

Mark is survived by his wife, Laurie; son, Brian (Erica); step-daughter, Anna Auburn; grandsons, Brady and Blake; mother, Shirley; and brothers, Gary and Todd. He was preceded in death by his father, Mel.