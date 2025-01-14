Mark Peters, 58, Foley

June 21, 1966 - January 9, 2025

attachment-Mark Peters loading...

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for Mark Peters, who passed away unexpectedly January 9th, 2025. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a veteran-focused charity of your choice.

Mark Allen Peters was born on June 21, 1966, in Hammond, Indiana. His family moved to Aitkin, MN, in 1974, where he attended Aitkin High School, graduating with the Class of 1984.

Mark proudly served his country as a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. After his honorable discharge, he pursued studies in robotics at Staples Technical College in Staples, MN. Throughout his life, Mark held various careers, most recently as a truck driver.

An avid motorcycle enthusiast, Mark cherished road trips with his close-knit group of friends. He was a devoted fan of the Minnesota Wild, Minnesota Twins, Chicago Cubs, and the ever-heartbreaking Minnesota Vikings.

Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ann; his father, William; many aunts and uncles; and his beloved four-legged companions, Chewy and Hannah.

He is survived by his sister, Patricia (Kenneth) Lemmerman; his brothers, Gary Peters and Brian (Georgina) Peters; his nieces, Sarah (Ashley) Hancock, Crystal Smith, and Emily (Matthew) Hansen; his nephew, Billy (Montana) Peters; two great-nephews, five great-nieces; and many wonderful friends.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Foley Funeral Home, Foley Police Department, and Benton County Sheriff’s Department for their support during this difficult time.