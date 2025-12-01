July 23, 1954 – November 27, 2025

Mark Lowell Nier passed away at 71 years old on November 27, 2025.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 4th, at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud from 4:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. with a prayer at 6:30p.m. The funeral service will be held on Friday, December 5th at Redeemer Lutheran Church, St. Cloud at 10:00a.m. with a visitation at 9:00a.m., and lunch at 11:00a.m. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Montevideo at 3:00p.m.

He was born on July 23, 1954, in Lisbon, ND. His family lived in multiple locations before settling down in Fort Ripley, MN. He was a member of the FFA and a Life Scout before graduating from Brainerd High School. He received an AS degree in Diesel Mechanics Technology in Alexandria and a BA in Education at SCSU. He met his wife, Susan, in Montevideo, MN where they also had three daughters. They moved to St. Cloud where he worked as a manager and in sales for various tire companies.

Mark will be remembered for his skills as a handyman. His reputation extended beyond his own projects; he was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it, from mending a leaky roof to tinkering with engines or helping neighbors with yard work. He was a meticulous landscaper with plaid patterns and fountains in the yard. He was a teacher by nature. His motto was, “to teach, to lead, to motivate.” He did not let having three daughters stop him from recruiting help in completing any of the projects on his to-do list. He was an active guy who enjoyed playing all sports but had a lifelong love for volleyball. Any chance he could, he would travel to the beach. His family and friends will reminisce about the quiet way he made things better, whether fixing what was broken, sharing his love for the outdoors, or simply showing up when it mattered most.

He leaves behind his wife of 43 years, Susan, his daughters, Alyssa (Tyrel) Nelson, Cameron (Brandon) Mohr, and Kelian, his grandchildren, Carter, Owen, Alice, and Jayne, as well as his four siblings, and nieces and nephews.

Mark is preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Adeline Nier.