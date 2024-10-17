Mark John DeMuth, 66, Cambridge

November 25, 1957 - October 10, 2024

Mark J. DeMuth, 66, of Cambridge MN, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

Mark was born November 25, 1957, to parents Rosie and Leo Demuth in St. Cloud, MN. After graduating from Apollo HS, he went on to study at the University of Minnesota-Crookston. He made his home in Cambridge with 32 years of service to the Isanti Soil and Water Conservation District. Upon retirement, Mark’s love of golf and the environment led him to working on the grounds crew at the Purple Hawk Country Club.

Mark will be remembered by everyone who knew him for his quick wit, unique banter and his playful teasing. He cherished the many hunting, fishing and golf outings with both family and friends filled with unforgettable stories and endless one-liners that left everyone laughing! His humor was most evident in the potato-based names he gave his four hunting dogs – Spud, Tater, Russet and Chip.

Mark is preceded in death by his parents, Rosie and Leo; his brother, David; his nephew, Joey; and his niece Heidi Lynn and his 3 beloved dogs. He is survived by his siblings, Nancy (Tom) Kub, Jean (John) Kruchten, Tim ( Laurene), Trish (Tom) Bruce, Dan (Andrea); nine nieces and nephews and his springer spaniel, Chip.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date, officiated by Rev. Jeremy Ploof.