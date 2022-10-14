Mark James DeMars, 65, Sartell

January 20, 1957 - October 11, 2022

A Gathering of Family and Friends will occur at a later date for Mark James DeMars, age 65, of Sartell, who passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital as a result of complications from Multiple Sclerosis. An announcement will be published closer to the date of the gathering.

Mark was born on January 20, 1957 to Frank and Priscilla (Temple) DeMars, Jr. in St. Paul, Minnesota. He lived most of his life in the St. Cloud area and graduated in 1975 from St. Cloud Technical High School. Though he worked in several professions, he enjoyed being a musician the most. He entered the music industry in 1970 when his friends needed a bass player for their band. Mark went to Mac’s Music and bought one for fifteen dollars from then salesman, Al Hams. After working in five weekend bands, he finally worked full time as a professional musician from 1980-1984. His first touch with musical greatness was when he was asked to roll an accordion case to the Bel-Rae Ballroom stage in 1974. He later discovered that this accordion case belonged to the Polka King, Frankie Yankovic.

Mark unknowingly lived with MS since his early 20s, but wasn’t officially diagnosed until 2001. Eventually, the disease took away his ability to walk and stand without his walker or to be gainfully employed. In Mark’s words, “No band is very interested in a bassist who needs a personal roadie.”

Mark is survived by his daughters (who he was very proud of), Robyn (Ben) Kilanowski of Colorado and Allyson DeMars of Crystal; sisters, Marcia (Joe) Gilbert of Shakopee, Michele (Lyle) Gross of St. Cloud; brothers, Frank, III (Christine) of Falcon Heights and Jeffrey of St. Peter; and other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Stephen.

A special thank you to the staff of the St. Cloud Hospital for their loving and compassionate care of Mark.