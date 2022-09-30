Mark J. Riddel, 79, Zimmerman

September 11, 1943 - September 27, 2022

attachment-Mark Riddel loading...

Mark J. Riddel, age 79 of Zimmerman, MN, passed away on September 27, 2022, at M Health Fairview Northland Hospital in Princeton. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton, with visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Father Geno Doyle and Deacon Mark Barder will officiate. Burial will be in St. Edward’s Cemetery, Princeton following services.

Mark Joseph was born to Francis and Alice (Holzem) Riddel on September 11, 1943, in Elk River. He graduated from Elk River High School and went on to work at various positions throughout his career. He was a master of all trades, and worked as a mechanic for cars and snowmobiles, as a fire jumper for the Montana Forest Service, in road construction, at Hoffman Engineering, and as a farmer. He spent over ten years working for Crystal Cabinets in Princeton and then became an owner and operator of the Big K Campground in Aitkin until his retirement. He was married to Julitta “Judy” Therese Daml on May 23, 1970, at St. Edward’s Church in Princeton, and together they raised their two daughters in the Princeton area.

Mark was a people person and loved to socialize with friends and family. He had a love of the outdoors and spent time camping, working at their campground, and hunting. Mark also enjoyed wintering with Judy in Texas, where he enjoyed bluegrass music, a good chicken dinner, and their weekly trip to the flea market for a good deal. Mark also was handy in so many ways and spent years improving his homes and building many things around him. Mark also built a log house just outside of the city of Princeton. He will be remembered for his love of a good nap, his keen sense of humor, and the compassion he held for others. Above all, he will be dearly missed as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to all who knew him.

Mark is survived by his wife, Judy; his daughters, Cathie (Dale) Gunderson of Princeton and Marcella (Scott) Bray of Zimmerman; grandchildren, Raeann (Ron), Travis (Heather), Randy, Bruce, Richie, Daisy, Eric, Natalie, and Ben; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Jim (Pat) Riddel of Elk River and Eloise Gardinier of Anoka; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Jerry Gardinier.