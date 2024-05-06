Mark E. Soenneker, 64, St. Joseph

April 2, 1960 - May 5, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2024, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Mark E. Soenneker, age 64, who died Sunday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House surrounded by his family. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

The visitation will be from 9:00 – 11:15 a.m. Thursday in the church gathering space.

Mark was born in Sauk Centre, MN to Frank and Janet (Schoenberg) Soenneker. He married Debra Beuning September 20, 1980, in Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Albany, MN.

Mark’s career spanned construction, bridge building and supervision. When he wasn’t busy working or lending a hand, he loved to fish, watch the Twins game and visit with friends and family. Mark took pride instilling knowledge and work ethic in his children, and always had treats in his pockets for his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Deb; children, Craig (Alisia), Chad (Jamie), Gina (Brandon) Gross, Jon (Larissa); 8 grandchildren; mother, Janet; siblings, Steve (Glenna), Joyce (Kevin) Schlangen, Pam (Tim) Schlangen, Paul (Beth) and Janelle (Jesse) Stocker.

He was preceded in death by his father, Frank.