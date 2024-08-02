Mark A. Sis, 59, St. Cloud

December 6, 1964 - July 29, 2024

Mark Sis, 59, of St. Cloud, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 28, 2024. A Family-run Celebration of Life will be held from 5-7 pm on Friday, August 16, 2024 at the Saint John’s Cantius Basement in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Mark Alois Sis was born in St. Cloud on Dec. 6, 1964 to parents Andrew and Josephine Sis. He attended Cathedral High School, where he graduated in 1983. After high School, Mark worked as a long-time employee of Cash Wise Groceries.

Mark loved art and was an artist himself. He enjoyed creating models and costumes, especially for Star Wars.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Josephine Sis. He is survived by brothers, Rick, Tom, Tony, Jerry; and sister, Cathy.