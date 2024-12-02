Mark A. Abraham, 27, Zimmerman

November 16, 1997 - November 30, 2024

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at Freshwaters United Methodist Church in Princeton, MN, for Mark Abraham, 27 of Zimmerman, who died suddenly on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at his home with his family by his side. Pastor Kevin Fox will officiate and burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 AM on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton.

Mark was born on November 16, 1997, in Cambridge to Jesse and Trudi (Brander) Abraham. He was engaged to be married to his fiancée, Sylvia Carey. Mark worked as a tiler. He enjoyed spending time woodworking, playing video games, skateboarding, fishing, and being outside. He loved to cook, and pizza and ramen were his favorite. He liked music, and Eminem was one of his favorites. He liked art and would draw and paint beautiful things for people. Mark just liked to talk with people; he had a wicked sense of humor and was a great conversationalist. He loved talking and spending time with his family, was a very high energy person, and was always optimistic, very selfless, and loyal.

Mark is survived by his fiancée, Sylvia Carey of Zimmerman; parents, Jesse Abraham of Princeton and Trudi Abraham of Princeton; sisters, Cassidi (Jared) Johnson of Wyoming, MN; Presli (Sawyer Carey) Abraham of Zimmerman, and Jolie (Spencer) Carey of Zimmerman; nieces, Ellie, Rosalie, and Everlie; grandparents, Mark and Nancy Brander of Princeton and Art and Kris Abraham of Princeton; and aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.