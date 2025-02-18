Marjorie Mary Gebhardt, 92, St. Cloud

April 9, 1932 - February 15, 2025

attachment-Marjorie Gebhardt loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2025 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Marjorie Mary Gebhardt, age 92, of St. Cloud who died Saturday, February 15, 2025 at Good Shepherd Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Tim Baltes and Rev. Jeremy Ploof will concelebrate and entombment will be at Assumption Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services on Saturday at the church in St. Cloud.

Marge was born April 9, 1932 in St. Cloud to Irving and Mary (Tracy) Moore. She married Joseph A. Gebhardt on August 29, 1951 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Minden Township. The couple lived in St. Cloud most of their married life. Together, they raised their nine children and devoted their whole lives to them, instilling their profound love of family in each of them. They moved to Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids in January 2020. Marge was a homemaker and a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Marge was known for her chicken dinners, baked beans and chocolate chip cookies. She was an avid Twins fan and enjoyed praying the rosary daily.

Survivors include her children and their spouses, Joan (Dave) Schendel of St. Stephen, Jim (Lois) and Jeff of St. Joseph, Sue (Mike) Carr, Tom (Karen), and Marybeth (Joe) Pekarna of St. Cloud, Julie (Ken) Ormsbee of Maple Grove, Jayne Faust of Plymouth, Joe (Erin) of Elk River; 23 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren and sister, Mary Jane Kotsmith of St. Cloud. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe on November 3, 2020; son-in-law, Steve Faust; daughter-in-law, Debbie Gebhardt; sister, Laura Zanoni; brothers, Orville, Kenneth, Donald and Leo Moore.