May 17, 1945 - December 23, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rockville, MN for Marjorie E. Marthaler, age 80 who died at her home on Tuesday, December 23, 2025. Burial will take place in the MN State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. The service will be livestreamed at www.christcatholic.com.

Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:15 a.m., Tuesday morning in the church.

Marjorie “Marge” was born on May 17, 1945, in Spring Hill, MN to Edmund and Christine (Van Drehle) Schoenberg. She married Cyril A. Marthaler on June 20, 1964, in St. Michaels Catholic Church, Spring Hill, MN.

They lived in Greenwald, MN for 5 years before moving to St. Joseph, MN, where they spent the next 45 years raising their 4 children and enjoying life on the hobby farm they called “Rocky Acres”. In 2014, they sold the farm and purchased a home closer to Jacobs Prairie, MN.

Marge was a homemaker, and once their own children were grown, she did daycare for many years. Marge loved working outside. She enjoyed tending to her flower gardens and cutting grass. She also enjoyed reading, talking on the phone and trips to the casino. Marge and Cyril shared in 56 years of marriage before his death on May 1, 2021.

Marge is survived by her children: Kurt (Tabitha), Neil (Jackie), Dale (Robin), Lori (Luke) Philippi; 7 grandchildren: Amanda, Samantha, Craig, Katie, Jake, Dylan, Alexis; 5 great grandchildren: Kase, Letty, Creed, Hattie, Margo; many sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cyril; her parents; her sisters, Kathryn, Rita, Marion, and Arlene. A special thank you to Marge’s Hospice Care Team for the wonderful care you provided: Laura, Hailey, Deb and Brenda. Also, to three women Marge held dear to her heart: Glenda, Alice and Roxy. Thank you for all the support and help you provided to Marge and the Marthaler Family.